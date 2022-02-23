Reviewing Regis (NYSE:RGS) and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM)

Regis (NYSE:RGS) and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Regis has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies has a beta of -2.7, indicating that its stock price is 370% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Regis and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regis -23.18% -214.11% -8.57% MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Regis and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regis 0 0 1 0 3.00 MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Regis presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 250.88%. Given Regis’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Regis is more favorable than MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Regis and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regis $415.11 million 0.19 -$113.33 million ($2.45) -0.70 MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies $31.31 million 1.08 -$5.07 million N/A N/A

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Regis.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.4% of Regis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Regis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Regis beats MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts. The company was founded by Paul Kunin and Florence Kunin in 1922 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Company Profile

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Relaxation Salon and Digital Preventative Healthcare. The Relaxation Salon segment own, develops, operates, franchises, and supports relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology. As of April 30, 2021, this segment operated 301 relaxation salons under the Re.Ra.Ku and Ruam Ruam brand. The Digital Preventative Healthcare segment offers government-sponsored Specific Health Guidance program, utilizing Lav, its internally-developed on-demand health monitoring smartphone application; MOTHER Tracker for fitness applications; and preventative healthcare services utilizing its digital application and devices. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. also operates Re.Ra.Ku College that offers continuing training for franchise owners, home office staff, and salon staff covering topics, such as customer service, salon operations, and relaxation techniques located in the Odaiba area in Tokyo. The company was formerly known as MEDIROM Inc. and changed its name to MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. in March 2020. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

