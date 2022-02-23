Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.020-$1.080 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.26. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 111,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,209,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,698,000 after buying an additional 430,559 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 588,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after buying an additional 236,025 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,876 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

