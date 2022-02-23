Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several analysts have commented on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

REZI stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.01. 771,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,164. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.50. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 70,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,391,000 after buying an additional 1,119,006 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after buying an additional 50,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 438,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after buying an additional 91,952 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resideo Technologies (Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.