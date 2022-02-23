Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Home Capital Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Home Capital Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Home Capital Group from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 target price on shares of Home Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.71.

HCG opened at C$37.74 on Monday. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$29.84 and a 52 week high of C$46.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.63. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.90.

In other Home Capital Group news, Director Alan Roy Hibben purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$37.55 per share, with a total value of C$75,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$630,840.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

