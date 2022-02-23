Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Western Forest Products Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Western Forest Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.90 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WEF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

TSE WEF opened at C$2.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$670.33 million and a P/E ratio of 3.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.04. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$1.57 and a 12 month high of C$2.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

