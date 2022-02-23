Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Trading Up 0.6%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.40. Approximately 1,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 23,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10.

About Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECF)

Renesas Electronics Corp. engages in the design, research, development, manufacture, sale and servicing of semiconductor products. Its products include ‘in-vehicle control’ semiconductors that control engines and car bodies, and ‘car information’ semiconductors for in-vehicle information such as navigation systems.

