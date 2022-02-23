Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 25,406 Shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,406 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.46% of Ames National worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ames National by 18.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 22,591 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ames National by 2.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ames National in the second quarter worth about $501,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ames National by 232.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ames National by 20.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. 22.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ames National in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ATLO opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $218.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Ames National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is 39.85%.

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

