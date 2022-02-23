Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 54,973 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 188.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54,973 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Mueller Industries worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,360,000 after purchasing an additional 45,999 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 928,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 99,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $1,179,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 6.30%.
Mueller Industries Company Profile
Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.
