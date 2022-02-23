Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 54,973 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 188.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54,973 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Mueller Industries worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,360,000 after purchasing an additional 45,999 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 928,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 99,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $1,179,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLI opened at $57.98 on Wednesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $38.06 and a one year high of $63.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.