Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 22,014 Shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.93% of JAKKS Pacific worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAKK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter valued at $1,630,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 36.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 88,481 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter worth $929,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 92.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 73,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 103,721.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 48,749 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAKK stock opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $135.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.80. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 115.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JAKK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 3,574 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $32,201.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 10,368 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,575 shares of company stock valued at $580,551 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

