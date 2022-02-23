Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 65,700 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in KE during the second quarter worth $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in KE by 342.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in KE by 264.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in KE by 14.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in KE by 731.8% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 15,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.10 to $26.30 in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.58.

NYSE BEKE opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.56, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -1.43. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $74.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.96.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

