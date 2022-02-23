Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Gap Up to $18.27

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.27, but opened at $20.60. Relmada Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.86, with a volume of 5,762 shares trading hands.
RLMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relmada Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66. The company has a market cap of $514.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.21.
Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLMD)
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.
