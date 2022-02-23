Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Gap Up to $18.27

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.27, but opened at $20.60. Relmada Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.86, with a volume of 5,762 shares trading hands.

RLMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relmada Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66. The company has a market cap of $514.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 13.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $415,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 12.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,705,000 after acquiring an additional 78,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

