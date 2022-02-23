Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 181 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $102.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $90.31 and a 1-year high of $114.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

