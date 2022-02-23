Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Unilever were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Unilever by 43.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Shares of UL stock opened at $51.35 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

