Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $569,000 Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 35.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $99.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $111.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

