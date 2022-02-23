Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 405.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 188.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 272.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $61.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.51. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $55.77 and a 12 month high of $69.27.

