Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RGLS. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.
NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. The company has a market cap of $18.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.97. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $2.32.
About Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.
