Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RGLS. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. The company has a market cap of $18.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.97. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $2.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 157,621 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 207,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,607,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 231,117 shares during the last quarter. 43.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

