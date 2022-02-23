ReddCoin Trading Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $23.73 million and approximately $38,007.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,039.11 or 1.00033720 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00064861 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.12 or 0.00242258 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00014025 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00143975 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.65 or 0.00293604 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004285 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.