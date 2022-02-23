Red Spruce Capital LLC Sells 130 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,893,000 after buying an additional 217,128 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 26,431 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,959,157. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

