Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Red Spruce Capital LLC cut its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Albemarle makes up about 1.4% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $2.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.05. The company had a trading volume of 27,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,567. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $133.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 182.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.27.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

