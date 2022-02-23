Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.96

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.96 and last traded at $63.96, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.96.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.29.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

