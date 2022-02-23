Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Receives $107.71 Average PT from Analysts

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.71.

Several analysts have weighed in on RETA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $914.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.99. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.