Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Realty Income (NYSE:O) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Realty Income updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$3.970 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.84 to $3.97 EPS.

Shares of O opened at $66.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.63.

The business also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.92%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Realty Income by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

