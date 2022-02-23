Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.94

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.94 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 39.20 ($0.53). Real Estate Investors shares last traded at GBX 39.74 ($0.54), with a volume of 63,792 shares traded.
Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.68) price target on shares of Real Estate Investors in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.92. The firm has a market cap of £70.20 million and a P/E ratio of -8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Real Estate Investors Company Profile (LON:RLE)
Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.
