Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.94

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.94 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 39.20 ($0.53). Real Estate Investors shares last traded at GBX 39.74 ($0.54), with a volume of 63,792 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.68) price target on shares of Real Estate Investors in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Real Estate Investors alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.92. The firm has a market cap of £70.20 million and a P/E ratio of -8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.74%.

Real Estate Investors Company Profile (LON:RLE)

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.