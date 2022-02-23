Raydium Price Down 28.3% This Week (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.72 or 0.00007231 BTC on exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $228.80 million and approximately $33.84 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raydium has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00043375 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,626.00 or 0.06971138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,643.45 or 0.99930774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00047071 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00049794 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,995,023 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

