Raven Protocol Trading Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $2.21 million and $3,533.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00043875 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.88 or 0.06985718 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,946.09 or 1.00261966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00047632 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00050169 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

