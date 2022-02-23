Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RRC traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $19.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,231,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,637. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 87.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 818,687 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 339,107 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,586 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 238,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 18,637 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

