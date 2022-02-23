Ramaco Resources (METC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

METC stock opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.21. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $161,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2,463.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,970 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 19,191 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 9.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on METC shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ramaco Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

