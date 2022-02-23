Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:RXT traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $26.43.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
