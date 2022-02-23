Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,276,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,669,000 after buying an additional 681,965 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 867,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 326,258 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 239.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 416,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 293,342 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 371,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 237,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 148,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

