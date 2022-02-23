Quilter’s (QLT) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Quilter (LON:QLT)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.90) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on QLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 162 ($2.20) price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.38) target price on shares of Quilter in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 171.40 ($2.33).

Get Quilter alerts:

Shares of Quilter stock opened at GBX 131.85 ($1.79) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 144.82. Quilter has a 12-month low of GBX 127.70 ($1.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 169.75 ($2.31).

In related news, insider Christopher Samuel purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($38,079.70).

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.