QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuickLogic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $60.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 75.18% and a negative net margin of 69.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in QuickLogic during the second quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 40.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in QuickLogic during the second quarter worth $110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 91.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

