Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.15

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.15 and traded as low as C$30.07. Quebecor shares last traded at C$30.10, with a volume of 385,650 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QBR.B shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Quebecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.18 billion and a PE ratio of 12.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

