Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.15

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.15 and traded as low as C$30.07. Quebecor shares last traded at C$30.10, with a volume of 385,650 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QBR.B shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Quebecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.18 billion and a PE ratio of 12.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37.

About Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.