QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 103.11% from the stock’s current price.

QS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

QuantumScape stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51. QuantumScape has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $65.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 10.22.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 30,792 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $808,597.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $10,992,602.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,413,849 shares of company stock valued at $34,295,579 over the last 90 days. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $1,110,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $2,806,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 63,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

