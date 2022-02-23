Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to announce $113.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.20 million. Qualys posted sales of $96.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $484.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $483.49 million to $485.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $567.43 million, with estimates ranging from $549.80 million to $598.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.88.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $1,278,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $423,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,307,217 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Qualys by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Qualys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.01. 419,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,829. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.75 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.28.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

