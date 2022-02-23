Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) vs. New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Financial Comparison

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) and New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Qualtrics International and New Relic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualtrics International 0 3 16 0 2.84 New Relic 0 3 5 0 2.63

Qualtrics International presently has a consensus price target of $44.61, suggesting a potential upside of 60.41%. New Relic has a consensus price target of $109.88, suggesting a potential upside of 72.35%. Given New Relic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New Relic is more favorable than Qualtrics International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qualtrics International and New Relic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualtrics International $1.08 billion 13.99 -$1.06 billion ($2.04) -13.63 New Relic $667.65 million 6.32 -$192.61 million ($3.94) -16.18

New Relic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qualtrics International. New Relic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qualtrics International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Qualtrics International and New Relic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualtrics International -98.46% N/A -74.76% New Relic -34.60% -59.45% -17.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.4% of Qualtrics International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of New Relic shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Qualtrics International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of New Relic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Qualtrics International beats New Relic on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc. provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores. The company's customer experience products include digital customer experience software and voice of the customer software; and employee experience products include employee engagement software, 360-degree feedback and performance review software, and employee pulse survey software, as well as offers design experience software. Its brand experience management products include brand tracking software and advertising testing tools; product experience management products include pricing research software, market segmentation software, and concept testing tool. The company also provides experience management (XM) platform products, including XM Directory, Qualtrics iQ, and xFlow; platform security products; and survey tolls. It serves organizations in retail, healthcare, financial services, travel and hospitality, B2B, government, media, airlines, and automotive industries worldwide. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah. Qualtrics International Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SAP America, Inc.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc., engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries. The company was founded by Lewis Cirne in September 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

