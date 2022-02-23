Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Lowered by Analyst

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equitable Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.33. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $88.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

EQB has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares set a C$95.00 price target on shares of Equitable Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$102.69.

Equitable Group stock opened at C$76.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of C$60.06 and a 1 year high of C$84.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$71.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$103.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 8.85%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.64, for a total transaction of C$318,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,182,395.56.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

