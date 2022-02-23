Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Increased by Analyst

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.73. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.40 EPS.

ESS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.53.

NYSE:ESS opened at $316.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $336.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.86. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $254.63 and a 52 week high of $359.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.02 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.32%.

In related news, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $563,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,077. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

