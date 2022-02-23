Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Boosted by KeyCorp

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRK. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

