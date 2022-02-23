Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Marker Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

MRKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marker Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.95.

Shares of MRKR opened at $0.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.31. Marker Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRKR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,731 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,691,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 142,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 60,823 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,116,000. 30.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.