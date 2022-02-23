Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian Tire Co., Limited Cut by Analyst (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Canadian Tire in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.68. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.31 EPS.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

TSE:CTC opened at C$333.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.03 billion and a PE ratio of 17.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$326.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$295.67. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$201.15 and a 52 week high of C$365.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.