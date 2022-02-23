Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Issued By B. Riley

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Crocs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $2.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.75. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.02 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CROX. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $81.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.94 and a 200 day moving average of $139.50. Crocs has a 12 month low of $70.34 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 8,100 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 12,356 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 195,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

