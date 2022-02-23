Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Walmart Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Walmart in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the retailer will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Walmart’s FY2024 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Walmart stock opened at $136.45 on Monday. Walmart has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,094,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,479,614 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

