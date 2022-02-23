Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Raised by Analyst

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $4.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.87. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.26 EPS.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $128.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 66.68, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.91. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $136.55.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,302,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,061,212,000 after buying an additional 397,748 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after buying an additional 625,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $368,917,000 after buying an additional 96,622 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after buying an additional 927,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $309,135,000 after buying an additional 107,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

