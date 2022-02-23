Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Issued By Piper Sandler

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CAKE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $42.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

