Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Issued By Piper Sandler

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.
Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $42.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.93.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cheesecake Factory
Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.
