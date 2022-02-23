Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Antero Midstream Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Antero Midstream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.93.

Shares of AM opened at $9.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 36.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.