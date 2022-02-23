Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Purple Innovation by 7.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Purple Innovation by 11.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Purple Innovation by 31.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 156.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $379.48 million, a P/E ratio of 94.50, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.38. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey purchased 47,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 155,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $2,090,930.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 5,279,926 shares of company stock valued at $60,756,383 in the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRPL shares. Raymond James lowered Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.87.

Purple Innovation Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.