PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading Down 6.3%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.52. 20,127 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 963,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in PureCycle Technologies by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at $805,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at $162,638,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter valued at $7,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

