Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Pulmonx by 158.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Pulmonx by 153.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the second quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx stock opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $46,509.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $340,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,684 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

