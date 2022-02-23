Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by AlphaValue

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was upgraded by investment analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

PUBGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($73.86) to €70.00 ($79.55) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €58.00 ($65.91) to €70.50 ($80.11) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($77.27) to €63.00 ($71.59) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €76.00 ($86.36) to €78.50 ($89.20) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

PUBGY stock opened at $17.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.79. Publicis Groupe has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

