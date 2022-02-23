PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Announces Earnings Results

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $60.61.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $28,774.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $30,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,174. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,004,000 after purchasing an additional 299,114 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 149,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,858,000.

PTCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.