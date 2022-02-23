Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 123,917 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 98.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,917 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1,373.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 78.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.40. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $114.46.

